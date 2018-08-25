IOK people urged to observe strike on August 30, 31

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has appealed to the people to observe complete shutdown in the territory on August 30 and 31.

The shutdown is aimed at expressing resentment against the BJP government’s attempts to repeal the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution which guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The petitions seeking repeal of the Article 35-A which were listed for hearing in the Indian Supreme Court on August 27 will now be heard on August 31.

“As the Supreme Court of India is now hearing the case challenging the state subject law of J&K on 31st August as such the protest strike by JRL against this nefarious move will now be observed on 30th and 31st August.

However protests by different segments of society will continue,” the resistance leaders said in a statement issued in Srinagar. They said that the Kashmiris would resist any tinkering with the Article 35-A tooth and nail.

The leaders paid rich tributes to one youth martyred by the Indian troops in Kokernag area of Islamabad district, today.—KMS

