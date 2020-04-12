IOK people think they are detained on corona pretext’

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, three Indian policemen were injured after they w ere sent to rescue a group of medics w ho w ere taken hostage by family members of a villager in connection with coronavirus diagnosis. The incident took place w hen the medics arrived in Sheikhpora village of Badgam district and approached a house to question a coronavirus suspect. The 251-day military lockdown has badly hit the Kashmiri people psychologically, and they are not even ready to rely on government doctors for their health, a health expert said on the issue. They think that they are being detained in the name of coronavirus, he added. It is worth mentioning here that medics in Badgam district had to fear for their own lives after they faced unexpected resistance from the family members of the villager to be tested for coronavirus. A Division Bench of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, issued a series of directions to the government and its departments on a PIL on Covid-19. The entire proceedings in the matter were conducted through video conferencing and video calls.—GK—KMS