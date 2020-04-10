IOK people facing severe food shortage amid tight lockdown

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, the people are facing severe shortage of food as the Indian troops have further tightened the over eight months long lockdown in the territory. The lockdown has created shortage of milk and bread besides fresh vegetables and fruits. With the first case of Corona appearing in the occupied territory on March 18, the authorities had further tightened the siege continued from August 5 last year due to which Kashmiris are completely confined to their homes. On one side, the people are experiencing increased mental stress and the lack of fundamental facilities have multiplied their difficulties, on the other. The residents of several areas of Civil Lines, Srinagar, told media representatives that the Indian rulers were asking the people to take precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus spread but at the same time, they are starving at home.—KMS