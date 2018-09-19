IOK JI denounces shifting detainees to outside Valley

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has strongly condemned the Indian authorities’ plan to shift thirteen political inmates, lodged in Mattan and other jails in Islamabad district, to the prisons outside the Kashmir Valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a JI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed it an unwarranted move based on political bias and vengeance having no legal and moral justification.

The spokesman said that all these inmates were political detainees and were being shifted to the jails outside the Valley to be subjected to suppression, physical and mental torture in a blatant violation of the basic rights of prisoners under international law.

He said that these inmates were boarded in a police bus during the daytime but on strong protests from the locals they were taken back to Mattan jail and now they were likely to be shifted during night time.—INP

