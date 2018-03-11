IOK HR body seeks probe status in Manzoor’s disappearance

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has directed the SSP of Kupwara to file updated investigation report into the mysterious disappearance of one Manzoor Ahmed Khan.

The Commission earlier heard Manzoor’s fiancée, who was supposed to marry him in November but Manzoor went missing from an army camp in Kupwara in August.

‘Seven months have passed, please find my groom,’ Mehrun Nisa pleaded before the Commission.

“For past seven months he is missing and no clear answer is coming from the authorities of his whereabouts. We are devastated. I hope he will return and we will marry each other,” she said.

The petition filed before the Commission by rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo states that on August 31 Manzoor left for Bandipora for livestock marketing along with his uncle Jalal-ud-din Khan and paternal aunt Parveena.

While passing through the Trimukh Post of 27 RR, he was called by one Major Nishint Gupta inside the camp. The uncle and aunt were waiting for two hours outside the camp. After waiting for hours, Manzoor was told by the army officials that Manzoor was released from another gate and was no more with them.

The family said the same Major had also called another person Nasrullah Khan who was released after undergoing third degree torture. The family then approached the Lalpora police station and filed a complaint. Another FIR was filed against Army for ruthlessly beating Nasrullah Khan.

Nasrullah Khan, who was present before the Commission, told media that Army was harassing him after the episode of his severe beating and Manzoor’s disappearance.

Nasrullah was admitted in Soura hospital for a month after the torture at the camp which damaged his kidneys.

The commission directed the authorities to speed up the investigation process in both the cases.—KMS