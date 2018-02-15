IOK HR body seeks probe into Shopian girl’s killing

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the puppet regime into the killing of a girl, Saima Wani, who succumbed to her injuries.

Saima Wani was shot in the head by the Indian troops on January 24, 2018, during demonstrations against a siege and search operation in Chaigund area of Shopian. The troops had also killed her brother, Sameer Wani, and another youth, Firdous Ahmad Lone, during the operation.

Saima was shifted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar where she succumbed to her injuries on February 10 after battling for her life for 18 days.

Human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, had filed a petition with the commission, asking for an inquiry into the killing of Saima, who had recently cleared her class 12 examination. The commission has issued directions to the Kashmir range inspector general of police, Shopian superintendent of police and deputy commissioner Shopian.

With Saima’s death the number of civilians killed in Shopian since January 25 has reached six.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qadeer, the Executive Director of a human rights forum, Voice of Victims, in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over a recent order of Supreme Court of India in the killing of civilians by Indian troops. He said that such verdicts would encourage the troops to commit more human rights violations in the occupied territory.

The Indian Supreme Court on Monday said that no coercive action would be taken against Major Aditya Kumar, involved in the killing of three civilians in Shopian. The police had registered an FIR against the Major. The father of the killer Major, Lt. Col. Karamveer Singh, had petitioned seeking quashing of the FIR.—KMS