IOK HR body seeks explanation into shifting of prisoners

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has asked the home department and director general of police (prisons) to explain why the prisoners are being shifted to jails outside the Kashmir Valley. The commission sought explanation after the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik filed a petition before the rights body seeking an inquiry into the violation of the rights of prisoners.

The JRL petition said that the prisoners were being subjected to harassment and mental torture with an evil motive. “Some of the persons who have been sentenced to life imprisonment have been shifted to the jails more than 300-kms away from their residences which is a violation of the human rights guaranteed by the judicial pronouncements held by the Supreme Court of India—KMS