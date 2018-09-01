IOK HR body questions attacks on freedom activists’ families

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has directed the Commissioner Secretary of Home Department, the Director General of Police, the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police to file a detailed report within four weeks to answer why houses of freedom activists are ransacked and their families harassed by the Indian forces’ personnel.

The Commission passed the directives after human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, moved a petition seeking direction from the rights body to prevent the ransacking of freedom activists’ houses and harassment of their families.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp