IoK HCBA team meets Kashmiri prisoners in Tihar Jail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has said that its three-member delegation met the illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

The HCBA spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the delegation comprising Advocate G N Shaheen, Advocate Mushtaq Ahmed Dar and Advocate Arshad Andrabi met the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Tihar Jail’s prison no. 4 and 8.

He said that the delegation met Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Shahid Yousuf, Javaid Ahmed Butt, Zahoor Ahmed, Peer Nazir Ahmed.—KMS