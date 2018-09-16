IOK HCBA pays tributes to martyred lawyer

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association has paid tributes to a prominent lawyer and human rights activist, Peer Hissamud Din Advocate, on his martyrdom anniversary.

Peer Hissamud Din was martyred by Indian army-backed gunmen on 15th of September in 2004 at his Bemina residence in Srinagar only because he was the staunch supporter of the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people..

The Bar Association at its general body meeting, held at Batamaloo in Srinagar, highlighted the role played by Peer Hissamud Din Advocate in the ongoing freedom struggle. The participants of the meeting said that the martyr organized conferences and seminars in Saudi Arabia, England and other European countries to project the Kashmir cause before the Intentional community in its true perspective.

Peer Hissamud Din Advocate was arrested in 1990 at Delhi and was lodged in Joint Interrogation Centre, Jammu, for several months. He spent more than two years in jail. After his release in 1993, he was again arrested and was ruthlessly beaten in custody. His home at Adipora Sopore was occupied by the Indian army.

He was associated with Jamaat-e-Islami and his suggestions were always valued and taken very seriously by the members of the organization. He remained associated with the organization till he was martyred in the year 2004. The lawyers, who spoke on the occasion, included Mian Abdul Qayoom, G. N. Shaheen, Adil Asimi and Arshad Andrabi.—KMS

