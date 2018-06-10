IOK HC quashes PSA detention of 7 persons

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has overturned detention orders issued against seven persons under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on the ground that the detaining authority lacked any compelling reasons to detain them.

A single bench of Justice M K Hanjura quashed four PSA detentions while three other detentions were quashed by Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Janak Raj Kotwal.

The court directed authorities to release all the detainees, Naseer Ahmed Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Abdul Rasheed Sheikh, Shahid Ahmed Wani, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Malik, Jameel Ahmed Butt and Suhail Ahmed Butt.—KMS