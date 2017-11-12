IOK HC quashes 28 detention orders under PSA

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has quashed 28 detention orders under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), in the last few months but still many of them continue to remain behind the bars.

In most of the cases, orders were quashed based on the ground that the detaining authorities didn’t allow detainee to make a representation against the detention order.

Advocate Nasir Qadri said, “This is a black law that a detaining authority despite court orders detains a person without any reason. It is a mockery of the system.” He added that PSA has been described as “Lawless Law” by Amnesty International but still it is been slapped on a single person multiple times.

Senior advocate, Mir Shafqat Hussain said, “No law is being followed by detaining authorities. On previous charges, a detainee is being booked for PSA which is totally against law and its ethics.”

It has become a norm now in the occupied territory where court quashes the detention order and detaining authority is ready to slap another detention order.—KMS