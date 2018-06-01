IOK Grand Mufti terms India’s talks offer ambiguous, doubtful

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Grand Mufti-designate, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, has criticized India for its dual nature and termed New Delhi’s dialogue offer as ambiguous and doubtful.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said that there was no consensus in Delhi over talks offer as both Indian Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, and Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj, had issued contradictory statements regarding the dialogue with the Kashmiris. “On one hand Rajnath is saying there should be dialogue. While on the other, Sushma says no talks unless terror is stopped,” Mufti said. “Who is speaking truth among the two?” he asked.

Grand Mufti stressed upon certain conditions that need to be fulfilled before talks can happen. “India should accept Kashmir as a dispute. Besides, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and other draconian laws should be repealed with army sent to barracks,” he said. If such conditions are met, then only meaningful talks can happen, he added.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam also took a dig at the ceasefire announced by New Delhi. “Government of India says it implemented the ceasefire for Ramadan. The truth, however, is that they are doing it since they want peaceful Amarnath Yatra. Although even we want that there should be peace in the Valley, but not at the cost of sentiments of people.”—KMS