IOK Grand Mufti demands hanging of Major Gogoi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Grand Mufti-designate, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has demanded that Indian Army Major Leetul Gogoi, who was arrested from a local hotel, the other day, should be hanged.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Indian army is in occupied Kashmir to spread the immorality without caring for the social values of Kashmiris. “They want to break the social fabric of Kashmiris which keeps us tied together. The moment they will break this thread on which the morals of our society rests, the collective political will of the people will ultimately tear apart,” he said.

As such, Grand Mufti said Major Gogoi was implementing the nefarious plan of Delhi, whose ultimate aim is to break the Kashmir resistance. “He got away after tying a man with the bonnet of his jeep for using him as human shield,” Mufti said. “This time he entered a hotel after exploiting a young girl from a poor family. He did not care for the holy month of Ramdan, neither he gave a damn about social values. His whole aim was to spread immorality and resort to easy exploits,” he said.—KMS