IOK employees’ associations protest against harassment

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, scores of employees under the banner of Employees Joint Consultative Committee (EJCC) staged a protest against harassment and assault on Kashmiris in Jammu and inside India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the members of EJCC, an amalgam of various employees association including secretariat employees association, assembled at Press Colony in Srinagar and staged the protest. “Kashmiris including employees, students and businessmen are being harassed, their properties vandalized on daily basis. We won’t tolerate this. We want miscreants to be punished who are doing it at the behest of some political parties,” said EJCC President Aijaz Khan.

“On Sunday, a petrol bomb was hurled at quarters of employees in Jammu. We strongly condemn this. What kind of curfew is in place in Jammu were [Hindu] goons are given a free hand,” he said.

The employees said that they believe in communal harmony and have always made safety of non-Kashmiris priority in the valley.

They asked the governor and Indian Home Minister to intervene and ensure safety of Kashmiris living outside. Meanwhile, J&K Clerical Staff Association also staged a protest at Press Colony demanding protection to darbar move employees in Jammu.—INP

