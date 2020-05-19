IOK court reserves verdict on plea against Mian Qayoom’s detention

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has reserved the decision on a plea seeking to quash detention of Kashmir High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom who was booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act in August, last year.

A bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magray and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul reserved the decision on an appeal filed by Mian Qayoom against the single bench order, which had dismissed his plea against the PSA detention. The proceeding was conducted through videoconferencing.

Meanwhile, the court asked senior Additional Advocate General BA Dar to supply the relevant detention records as well as the translated copies of the FIRs.

While Qayoom was represented by senior advocate ZA Shah along with NA Ronga and MianTufail, advocate General DC Raina, senior Additional Advocate General BA Dar, Additional Advocate General, Shah Aamir appeared on behalf of the Indian administration.

After his detention under the PSA in August last year, Qayoom was initially lodged in Central Jail Srinagar wherefrom he was shifted to central Jail Agra in UP. He was, then, shifted to Delhi’s Central Jail, Tihar Delhi.—KMS