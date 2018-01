Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has directed the Superintendent of Central Jail Srinagar to get the Muslim League Chairman Dr Qasim Fakhtoo examined by a team of doctors.

A division bench of Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice M K Hanjura directed the Principal/Dean Medical College Srinagar to constitute a team of doctors comprising one Orthopaedic Surgeon from Bone and Joints Hospital, one doctor having specialization in Ophthalmology and one neuro-physician.—KMS