IoK boiling up

A few days back Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had made a very positive statement that peace should be given a chance in Kashmir by pursuing the course of dialogue. In his interview with the Economic Times, he probably for the first time also admitted that whilst the forces kill the fighters, more people join their movement. But on the other hand it appears that the BJP government in New Delhi has something else in mind as its decision to quit the ruling coalition and imposing Governor Rule in occupied Jammu & Kashmir clearly indicates that another major operation is in the offing.

The fact of the matter is that the people of occupied territory have never accepted sham elections in the area and they outrightly reject them whenever such a cosmetic exercise is conducted there. Low turnout in the polls clearly indicates how the local people view them. Indeed these elections cannot be substitute to their right to self-determination, promised to the people of Kashmir by various UNSC resolutions. The recent actions on the part of BJP government in occupied territory especially the imposition of Governor Rule there apparently have two motives. Firstly it will give the BJP a free hand to control the territory ahead of general election that is due within a year. Secondly, it implies that the Modi government is bent upon going ahead with the use of force to crush the freedom movement – the option which has not succeeded in the past nor will in future in face of strong will and determination shown by the valiant and brave people of Kashmir. More than one hundred and thirty people have already died in escalating violence in occupied Kashmir this year and if New Delhi is considering another massive operation in the valley, it will have serious repercussions. Following the UN Human Rights Council’s report on Kashmir, it is the responsibility of the world community especially the important capitals to use their influence on New Delhi and get stopped atrocities in the held valley which should also pave the way for an international inquiry into human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. IoK is boiling up to dangerous levels due to ferocious tactics by Modi government and any further apathy on the part of world community could have serious implications for regional peace and stability.

