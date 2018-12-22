Iodine deficiency; 50 percent population in country at risk

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

“Iodine deficiency is one of the major micronutrient deficiencies that is affecting about 50 per cent of the country’s population”. This was revealed by District Nutrition Officer Alamgir Mandokhail while addressing a seminar organized by Nutrition Program Balochistan on the importance of iodised salt here at DHO office. DHO Dr. Muzzafar Shah, MS Dr. Nazir, Dr. Bayazeed Mandokhail, Dr. Zahid Mehmood, Dr. Zain-ud-Din, Dr. Mir Dad Kakar, M&E Officer PPHI Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Kakar, social activist Ismail Sherani and health officials in a large number attended the seminar.

Alamgir Mandokhail on the occasion said that thee seminar was aimed at raising awareness and sensitizing the people about the importance of iodised salt. He said that currently over half of the country’s population suffered from iodine deficiency, affecting their health both physically and mentally.

“Around 1.9 billion people around the globe are at the risk of Iodine Deficiency Disorder. In Pakistan majority of iodine deficient are women and children. Lack of iodine among adult population, results in thyroid deficiency and impaired mental functioning,” he said.

DHO and MS also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of iodised salt among children and expectant women. In order to reduce risks of several chronic diseases, they emphasized on the use of iodised salt.

