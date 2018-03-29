IoBM wins ‘Battle of Minds 2018’

Blossoming towards corporate excellence

The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) has emerged as victors of the Battle of Minds 2018 competition held by Pakistan Tobacco Company. IoBM won the Grand Finale of this auspicious event by beating top institutes including LUMS, Lahore School of Economics and University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore.

Mr. Talib Karim, President IoBM felicitated the IoBM team on winning the Battle of Minds 2018. He said, “Congratulations to the team members and their mentors. We are really proud of them on this remarkable achievement.”

IoBM team comprising Shariq Hassan (Team Leader), Areeba Azim, Saadullah Solangi, Mursal Saleem and Zaid-ur-Rehman, was adjudged the Winner of ‘Battle of Minds 2018’ by the judges (PTC Top Management and selected Business Professionals).

Battle of Minds is a captivating competition that is every graduate’s one stop solution for entry level jobs with Pakistan Tobacco Company. Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) – a part of British American Tobacco plc, organized their prestigious business competition ‘Battle of Minds’ across Pakistan among students of 9 top tier universities i.e. IoBM, LUMS, IBA, LSE, GIK, NUST, UET, KSBL and UAF.