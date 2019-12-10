IoBM holds session on ‘Power of Communications’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi, organised a session on topic of ‘The Power of Communications’ for its students in Business Administration Discipline. Imran Rana, Head of Communications and Customer Services, PSO, attended the event as the lead Speaker.

Young future leaders in the field of communications joined this interactive session where Mr Rana used real life case studies to underpin facts as how integrated communications, backed by a research based model, have the potential to transform image of an organisation with its stakeholders.