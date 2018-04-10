IoBM echoes from CPEC vision to WHD

Observer Report

Islamabad

Two significant academic events were held at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) recently; “ECON’ 18: CPEC – Navigating the Future” and “World Health Day”. His Excellency, Mr. Wang Yu, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi was invited as Chief Guest to inaugurate “ECON’ 18: CPEC – Navigating the Future”. Moreover, World Health Day was celebrated by IoBM’s Department of Health and Hospital Management with Dr. Asima Faisal as HoD MHM, IoBM. World Health Day commenced with the Health Management Convention followed by a ProHealth Walk within the campus organized by CBM Society of Health Managers (CSHM). The objective of World Health Day was to enhance the ProHealth image of IoBM and to develop positive attitude towards healthcare. Also present on this occasion was Mr. Talib S. Karim, President, IoBM.

“ECON’ 18: CPEC – Navigating the Future” aimed to educate, discuss, contemplate and shed light on the issues pertaining to CPEC and its effects on the local and regional economy. This event was organized by the Egalitarians Economics Society of IoBM. Present on this occasion were IoBM’s Mr. Talib Karim, President; Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder, Dean CBM and CES; Dr. Shahida Wizarat, Dean CESD and HoD, Economics Department, along with students, faculty and management. Also present were office bearers and members of The Egalitarians Economics Society including Mr. Muhammad Zubair, faculty advisor; Sumaiya Mithani, President and Salman Ahmed, Vice President.

Mr. Wang Yu shared a brief history of China’s ties with Pakistan and admired how Pakistan was the first Islamic Country to develop diplomatic ties with China and the first country to accept China’s sovereignty. Mr. Wang Yu appreciated Pakistan’s rescue efforts and its strategic support to help China during the 2008 earthquake. Referring to the concept of global village, Mr. Wang Yu said no country can develop on its own and through CPEC both Pakistan and China will undergo major development. While discussing infrastructural projects being pursued under CPEC, he highlighted the importance of Karachi-Peshawar road link which will increase trade, industrial activity and improve transportation and logistics. Mr. Wang Yu emphasized that social development is another dimension of CPEC and that China has trained 75,000 Pakistani technicians and aims to train 700,000 Pakistanis who will operate machineries used in CPEC’s many projects. Moreover, he said, over 5,000 Pakistani students are studying in China under Chinese government’s scholarship.

During his address, Mr. Talib Karim welcomed the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China. He acknowledged how IoBM student societies have been organizing academic events and congratulated Egalitarians Economics Society to organize this event. He expressed his interest of IoBM to join Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) consortium of 10 Pakistani universities and 8 Chinese universities. He shared that every semester, under the Student Exchange Program, IoBM students visit universities in China and Chinese students visit IoBM. He mentioned that IoBM also offers Chinese language course which is very popular among students. While speaking on this occasion, Dr. Shahida Wizarat said that the topic and theme of this event is very close to her heart and that CPEC’s infrastructural development projects will bring prosperity in the region. She called for the Government of Pakistan to bring transparency and clarity to CPEC projects so it could become a win-win scenario for both Pakistan and China.