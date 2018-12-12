IoBm convocation: Promising grads vows to serve country

Staff Reporter

Bashir Jan Muhammad, Chancellor IoBM, Chairman and Director Westbury Group of Companies, Dalda Foods (Pvt.) Limited and Mapak Edible Oils (Pvt.) said IoBM has evolved from its early origins to a nationally and internationally recognized brand name in providing quality education.

While addressing the 21st Convocation of the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) where 1000 plus graduates were awarded degrees in business management and allied disciplines, Jan Muhammad said that it would have been impossible without the noble leadership and guidance of its Late Founder President, Shahjehan Syed Karim.

