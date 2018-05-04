IO says Avenfield reference filed on the basis of JIT report

ISLAMABAD : National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s investigation officer Imran Dogar Friday informed an accountability court that Avenfield reference was filed on the basis of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report.

During the hearing of the case on Friday, counsel for former premier Nawaz Sharif completed cross-examination of the investigation officer.

As the hearing went underway, Dogar said the reference was filed after investigation of the cases on the orders of the Supreme Court. He shared that at the time of filing of interim reference against the Sharifs, the bureau had not received any additional documents.

Dogar said that during the investigation, none of the witnesses said that Nawaz was the real owner of London flats.

The hearing was later adjourned until May 7 after Haris completed the cross-examination.

At the next hearing, Maryam s counsel will begin his cross-examination of the investigation officer.

Orignally published by NNI