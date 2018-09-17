Inzi advised ‘to ignore’ nepotism allegations

Bipin Dani

Dubai

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been advised to ignore the nepotism allegations.

And the advice has come from none other than Peter Pollock, the former South African fast bowler, who was a selector when his son, Shaun, was to make debut.

Inzamam has denied having spoken to the junior selector about his son Ibtasam-ul-Haq;s non inclusion in the junior team. The chief selector is assured of full faith following these nepotism accusations.

Interestingly, nepotism allegations are not new in cricket. India’s Roger Binny, during his term as national selector used to go out of the selection committee meeting when his son, Stuart’s name came for the selection.

“Nothing is ever going to stop the critics and fans having their say”, Peter Pollock, speaking exclusively from South Africa, said.

“Finally the bottom line will always revolve around whether the selected player was a success or a failure!!! Critics have to fill their columns and fans and commentators need to find something to debate. Its the way of the world rightly or wrongly”, he added.

“I offered to step down from the selector’s post but was persuaded to stay by the then UCBSA (United Cricket Board of South Africa) officials,” Pollock added.

Loose talk Former international cricketer Abdul Qadir’s name has appeared in the recent controversy, “It was just a loose talk and should not have been made head-lines”, Qadir, who shared his conversation with Basit Ali to a Pakistani reporter, said exclusively. Abdul Qadir is in Dubai for a show.

