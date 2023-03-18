‘Inviting Imran for talks not PDM decision’

Pakistan Democrat Movement and the allied parties in the government on Saturday dissociated themselves from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar’s offer to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, saying inviting Imran for talks was not the decision of the PDM and allied parties.

Implying that the decision was solely taken by the prime minister or Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership, the PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said that the “law minister [and] PM’s decision to offer talks to Imran Khan is not the decision of PDM and the allied parties”.

The PDM spokesperson’s statement has come on the heels of PM Shehbaz and the law minister’s offer to the PTI chairman to come forward for talks. Not only was the offer positively reciprocated by Imran and his party but also resulted in them urging the government to decide the date and venue for initiating the dialogue.