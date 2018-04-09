Investors to get hefty incentives for industry in Special Economic Zones

Islamabad

Pakistani and Chinese investors, preparing to set up industry in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), will get significant incentives including exemption from duties and taxes, concessional loans, land on installments and facility of one window operation to help them in dealing with federal and provincial departments.

According to an official document of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Secretariat, the Pakistan government has provided a policy package to attract potential investors including Chinese enterprises.

The incentive package includes one time exemption from all custom duties and taxes on plant and machinery imported into Pakistan for installation in Special Economic Zones.

The investors will get exemption from all taxes on income accruable in relation to the development and operation of the SEZs for a period of five years and exemption from all taxes on income for enterprises commencing commercial production by June 30, 2020, in the SEZs for the next ten years.

Pakistan and Chinese governments in their 7th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held in November last year decided to establish nine special economic zones in different regions.

Pakistan will provide gas, electricity, water and other supporting facilities and working shelters in the industrial parks, set up under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.—APP