Investors in dark as NSE, SGX fight over futures

Singapore

What started as a business disagreement between two Asian exchanges has become a source of growing concern for international investors.

A fight between Singapore Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India over derivatives contracts is threatening to end a popular way of hedging Indian shares. The battle, which went to court in Mumbai this week, has left traders scrambling to find new ways to manage their exposure to the $2.3tn market, one of Asia’s biggest.

The dispute broke into the open in February after NSE said it was axing licensing agreements with overseas bourses.

India is trying to discourage offshore trading and promote a tax-free trading zone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, part of a broader effort by Asian nations to keep control of capital while further integrating into the global financial system. That’s not a combination that appeals to money managers.

“The moves do not help and it sends a wrong signal to the investing community,” said Salman Ahmed, London-based chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

“You want to open your capital account incrementally, and for foreigners to invest in your very young population. This is a very bad signal to give.”

The NSE and the SGX first clashed in January, when the Indian bourse asked its counterpart to delay plans to introduce single-stock futures that would track some of the subcontinent’s largest companies. SGX ignored the request, and a week later India’s three national exchanges said they’d cancel their offshore pacts, which meant that Singapore could no longer offer Nifty 50 Index futures.

“The battle is more about control and volumes,” said Vik Mehrotra, chief executive officer of Venus Capital Management in Boston, who has been investing in India since 1994. “This is a self-preservation move by NSE. This is an unnecessary fight.”

Officials from the NSE and the SGX declined to comment.

The NSE is suing to prevent the SGX from starting contracts that would replace the Nifty 50 derivatives. Singapore’s exchange has readied the SGX India Futures for launch on June 4, and has said the contracts will use publicly available data. NSE argued that they are “unlicensed products” and “identical” to the Nifty-branded futures. The Indian exchange had sought the urgent hearing without giving notice to SGX, a sign of how much the 18-year partnership between the companies has deteriorated—.Agencies