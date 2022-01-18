Investment in tech sector vital for employment, economy: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the investment in technology sector was vital to create employment for the youth as well as improve the national economy. “The future is technology. The Special Technology Zone is a complete ecosystem. The provincial government generated resources for the project which will have a positive impact on next generations,” the prime minister said addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone here.

The flagship project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would be established on 86 kanals of land and would cost Rs 1.31 billion. A large number of IT and allied technologies including electronics, computers and mobile phones, software houses and technology incubators would largely benefit from the project that would boost the allied industries and generate hundreds of thousands of jobs for the youths.

The prime minster, who earlier kicked off work on the project, lauded Dr Attaur Rehman and former KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak for taking the initiatives which he said would have far reaching impact on the provincial development.

He said after coming into power in 2013, it was the KP government that had introduced health insurance facility for the low-income people of the province despite financial constraints. Moreover, it was also the PTI government that raised the issues of climate change, forestation, institution building and tourism.

