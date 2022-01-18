Investment in skills of young women, girls vital for Afghan food, economic security

As Afghanistan faces a food security crisis, Brookings, the US-based research organization has urged the international community to exploit the potential of Afghan girls by increasing their participation in formal agriculture education.

“Currently, more than half of the Afghan population is confronted by acute hunger due to continuing conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, an economic collapse, and a severe drought,” according to an article written by Nangyalai Attal published by Brookings.

Nangyalai Attal is an Echidna Global Scholar of Brookings Institution and Senior Policy Specialist at Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority of Afghanistan. The agricultural production accounting for 23 percent of Afghanistan’s gross domestic product, dominates discussions among policymakers for its potential to reduce poverty and stimulate job creation. “Realization of the potential of the agriculture sector could increase economic growth by 7.5 percent by 2024, the article said.

The report is based on focus group discussions and interviews with more than 300 female agriculture students, teachers and faculty, as well as TVET directors and experts.

“Given the unfolding food and economic security issues in Afghanistan, the world cannot turn its back on the needs and aspirations of the Afghan people—in particular—the women and girls,” the report concluded.—APP