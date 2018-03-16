Investment in health sector

There has been a strong political and historical commitment to treating health as a social goal and prioritizing expenditure on health. When it comes to our homeland, the most important aspect of a citizen which is the standard of health and living is not provisioned with the attention that is required. The lack of investment in the health sector by the Pakistani authorities and government is probably the prominent factor.

According to the report by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2014, the total expenditure on health as % of GDP is only 2.6. Moreover, according to another report by WHO in 2015, the probability of dying for people aging between 15 and 60 years (per 1000 people) is 179 for males, and 142 for females.

The central government, on most occasions, plays a stewardship role, and has a key planning and oversight role, with a consolidated national information infrastructure necessary to properly monitor health outcomes. We may view other low-income countries that have made great strides in health sector in the last decades. The experience of these countries gives illuminating lessons that should be applied in Pakistan. Government of Pakistan also needs to monitor that the minimum quality standards are maintained and specialist resources are used efficiently. The central government defining the minimum standards of care is an important first step towards building a quality standard of health and living for the citizens of Pakistan.

SYED SHAYAN AHMED

Karachi

