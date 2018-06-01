Investment in children vital to ensure development of country: Baligh

Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Thursday said that children are the biggest asset of our country and investment in children is very important to ensure the bright future of country.

The Minister stated this during his visit to the Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-VIII), F-7/1 to assess teaching of Holy Quran and new text books.

While talking to students, he advised students that always respect their teachers and do hard work to get successes in life.

He also visited all class rooms one by one and interacted with students and teachers regarding new textbooks. Both teachers and students said that topics in new books are easy to comprehend and these books comprise projects and activities.—APP

Related