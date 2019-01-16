Investment, human capital can be instrumental in boosting US-Pak relations

A breakfast conversation with Ambassador Cameron Munter

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Having served in Pakistan as the US Ambassador (2010-2012) Ambassador Cameron Munter has a good knowledge and study of the country’s geopolitical outlook and various initiatives Pakistan has been taking in the past to befriend the world particularly the US and the allies by creating a positive image of its foreign policy.

For his vast experience in the field of foreign affairs and to find out some common grounds of interest in the backdrop of uncertain Pak-US relations, Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) invited Ambassador Munter who is currently President of a think tank that is closely watching the US-Pak relations, the East West Institute (EWI), New York and Brussels at a breakfast conversation here at Serena Hotel on Tuesday.

At the very outset, the ambassador while thanking Ikram Sehgal, President of KCFR advocated an investment-friendly environment in the country that could further lead to rebuilding trust between the two governments.

The public talk organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) was attended by a good number of former ambassadors, security and strategic analysts, policymakers, businessmen and students of foreign affairs.

According to Ambassador Munter it was important to think about the historical background of the Pak-US relations, but it was equally important to think about the future and try to speculate the strengths and possibilities of the future.

“There is an overemphasis on two problems: How the US looks at Pakistan through Afghan lens and how the rift between the two countries is made out to be an entirely bilateral issue,” said he.

For either problem to become an institutional context of an entire relationship is a problem because in essence, multilateral dimensions are involved said Munter adding both the US and Pakistan have enormous philanthropic traditions. Each has a huge pool of talented and educated people. Hence, they need to utilize these assets, look at a long term vision and make an investment in the future.

Countries’ relationship is sometimes viewed as a zero-sum game, which is one of the problems, he said.

One way this can be done is by building ties in institutions – a non-state institution can get those goals achieved, which the government aspires for, he said.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Chairman BOG ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood stated that it is evident that extreme polarity has been the hallmark of the relations between Pakistan and the US.

While numerous security pacts between the two countries are evident of good times, the opposite can be seen in how Pakistan repeatedly became part of the US sanctions.

To encourage any positive sentiment the two countries need to revive positive comprehensive dialogue. Restoration of mutual trust is the essential requirement of the day. The US needs to stop looking at Pakistan through the Afghanistan prism, he said.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman KCFR Ikram Sehgal thanked Ambassador Munter and other participants.

He said the world is changing for the better for Pakistan. Pakistan does not need to pick and choose its friends and needs to be more global while choosing its policies.

