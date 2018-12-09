Investment framework being devised to promote tourism

Islamabad

The government is in process of devising a Private Sector Investment Framework (PSIF) under its vision to promote tourism and develop new and upgrade existing facilities in the country. The basic objective is to harness untapped potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry and initiate conversion of all government guest houses into hotels and identify four new tourism destinations for development.

The other next step would be securing approval for national framework from Council of Common Interests, following which the National Tourism Board will be established. As chair of task force on tourism, the prime minister has already approved a national framework to improve coordination between provinces and federal government to uplift tourism sector with private sector participation and support.

A booklet, highlighting 100 days performance of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government on Thursday highlighted key features of the Framework which include: Roles of federal, provincial and local governments, thematic details of geographical areas with tourism potential, destinations earmarked for development and benchmarking to evaluate progress of the sector. Furthermore, it was agreed by all stakeholders that to implement the framework, in addition to effective coordination, all three tiers of government must act as ‘Enablers and Facilitators.’—APP

