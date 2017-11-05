Investment climate conducive in Pakistan: Zubair

Karachi

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, who is leading a delegation to the United States, has informed the American officials and industrialists in Washington that the law and order situation has improved and investment climate in Pakistan is quite conducive. This was stated in a statement issued here from the Governor House on Saturday. It said that Zubair further informed that investment environment in Pakistan was much better now as compared to 2013 and that especially in the country’s commercial hub-Karachi, the domestic and foreign investment was continuously increasing.

Governor Sindh along with the members of the delegation met with American officials in the State Department in Washington. The US Acting Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Ms. Alice Wells and Chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Munir Kamal, were also present on the occasion. The Governor also pointed out that the government in Pakistan took several measures to overcome the energy crisis besides paying attention towards improving the law and order situation.

He said that in the wake of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects more electricity would be available than the requirement from the next year. Of the 62 billion dollars’ CPEC the dollars 34 billion projects would be for the energy only. By May next year, 10,400 megawatt of electricity would be added to the national grid. Zubair further pointed out that America is an important trade partner of Pakistan.—APP