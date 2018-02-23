Investiture ceremony at FG College

The annual prize distribution of FG Postgraduate College for women, Kashmir road was held in the Salma Masud Auditorium on Thursday on Thursday. Addressing the ceremony, Professor Rana Arshad Qazi said that the students are the backbone of a nation as they will hold the reins of the country in future. This can only be achieved when a special emphasis is laid on the training of the students and quality of education given to them, she added.

She advised the students to pay attention towards studies to achieve their goals in life. It is your obligation to get education to serve the nation.

She highlighted the status of women in our society who are no longer a vulnerable group. They possess the qualities of resilience, patience, courage and perseverance. The need of time is to “Khow Thyself”, she added. She advised the students to develop their self-identity through sincerity and commitment in order to “blossom further in the rich fertile land of our great motherland”.—APP

