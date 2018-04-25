Investing in human capital can ensure better future: Marriyum

Report on Mother & Child Wellness launched

Zubair Qureshi

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Vision 2025 envisaged investing in every citizen to improve quality of life particularly for children.

She said this at the launch of a Mass Awareness Campaign “Umeedh Say Aagay: Promoting Mother and Child Wellness in the First Thousand Days and Beyond” here on Tuesday. The report was jointly organized by Nutrition Section/SUN Secretariat Ministry of Planning Development & Reform andHuman Development Foundation (HDF).

The Minister who was Chief Guest on the occasion, said Vision 2025 could meet its targets only when we strengthened existing human capital, improving knowledge & skills. She also called for providing access to opportunities for advancement and it involves a rapid scaling up of investments in nutrition, health, education and social development. She emphasized that there is a need for series of multi-sectoral cost-effective interventions to get short and long-term results.

Appreciating the HDF and SUN Movement working together and complementing efforts of the government and partners (local/ global) who are specifically focusing on promoting right nutrition in the First 1000 Days, She said that I am glad that “Umeed Say Aagay” is a citizen led awareness raising campaign that calls for an urgent action at both individual and collective levels. It will help to raise awareness about the implications of malnutrition and its linkages to the multifaceted and vicious cycle of poverty.

She said that malnutrition widely prevailed globally but Nature was kind and has given us a window of opportunity through “The 1000 golden days – starting from day of conception to child’s second birthday”. While sharing the damaging impact of malnutrition she saidthis is very unfortunate that malnutrition afflicts 3.5 billion out of 7.6 current populations. Pakistan adds almost 10 million stunted and 3 million wasted children.