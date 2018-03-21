Investigations into collision of two container ships ordered

Staff Reporter

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has ordered investigations into the collision between two container ships that took place at the Karachi port on Monday.

The incident occurred on Monday at a private terminal – South Asia Pakistan Terminals – affiliated to Karachi Port when a cargo ship during berthing slightly hit an anchored cargo ship.

Sources said that Hapeg-Lloyd’s ship Tolten and Hamburg Bay collided at the Pakistan’s deepest port. Over 20 containers fell into the sea after the collision causing loss of millions of rupees. After the incident, transportation of containers was suspended for a few hours, before being restored at night.

A special operation to pull out the fallen containers from the sea was underway with the help of Pakistan Navy. Sources said that the operation would take at least two to three days to be completed.