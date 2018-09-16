Investigations begin against NICVD Karachi over corruption charges

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi launched a probe against the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi over corruption charges.

The bureau sent a letter to the to the executive director of NICVD notifying initiation of an inquiry against the provincial government-owned institution including its officers and officials and others under Section 19 read with 27 of National Accountability Ordinance of 1999.

Furthermore, the anti-corruption watchdog ordered the concerned officials of the institute to appear before it on Monday (September 17) along with all relevant records.

The NAB revealed that the executive director of NICVD was in “possession of information/evidence whatsoever, which relates to the commission of the offence(s)”, the letter reads.

A team of five members from the bureau examined records of NICVD’s accounts, administration and OPD blocks.

The NAB team examined records at the hospital’s HR department, which were later taken into the custody by the anti-graft body.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar made surprise visits to three hospitals in Karachi, including NICVD—NNI

