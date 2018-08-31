Investigation police arrest four accused

City Reporter

Investigation Police Kahna and CIA Iqbal Town arrested four accused involved in murder and attempt murder cases.

SSP Investigation Awais Ahmad said this while talking to the media men at Qilla Gujjar Singh Investigation Headquarters here on Friday.

He said that DSP CIA Iqbal Town led a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Bism Nazim who molested an eight-year-old boy and later injured him with a sharp- edged weapons. The accused had also molested other boys and later killed them.

The SSP said that Incharge Investigation Kahna arrested Raza, Waris and Sohail involved in a murder case. The accused had come to Lahore and took a car on rent. Later, when they reached Chak Jhumra, district Faisalabad, they snatched a mobile phone from Mehmood and killed him, and later threw his body in drainage. SSP Investigation Awais Ahmad has announced commendatory certificates for the raiding teams. The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on Friday seized 1,299 motorcycles without documents or number-plates during a general hold-up.

The PHP officials registered six cases against drivers and drug-peddlers.

The officials seized 154 motorbikes in Lahore and 1145 in other districts over violation of the laws. The Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) City claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered eight cars, a rickshaw besides illegal weapons.

A team conducted a raid and arrested Aqab, ringleader, and two accomplices- Ijaz and Arshid.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed dozens of vehicle lifting incidents in the city.

SSP Investigation Awais Ahmad announced commendatroy certificates for the team.

