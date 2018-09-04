Investigation officers reject Memon’s blood sample, chemical examiner reports

Investigation officers on Tuesday rejected blood sample and chemical examiner reports of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon that tested negative for alcohol.

In a report, the police personnel requested to re-conduct test of fluid present in the bottles recovered from Sharjeel Memon’s room in Ziauddin hospital.

The report stated that the behavior of jail officers was captured suspicious on CCTV camera and that the proofs are allegedly being destroyed.

On the other hand, during a hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) said that alcohol turned into honey and olive oil after he left the hospital.

Memon had also not denied about presence of liquor in his room, however, he only said that he has nothing to do with these bottles, he added.

The top judge said that sub-jail is far better than a room of a five-star hotel.

Don’t have any concern about who exchanged the samples, he stated.

Three bottles of alcohol were recovered from the room of PPP leader Shaejeel Memon during the surprise visit of CJP Mian Saqib Nisar at Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi.

The top judge went to Memon’s room and found the bottles after which, he asked about attorney general. He directed the Sindh Prisons IG to shift the PPP leader back to jail as he was in good health.

Police had also arrested Memon’s driver and one of his servants. The driver told reporters that as far as he knew, the bottles found in Memon’s room contained “oil” and “honey”.

The Section 4 reads: “Whoever owns, possesses or keeps in his custody any intoxicant shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term, which may extend to two years, or with whipping not exceeding thirty stripes, and shall also be liable to fine.”

Sharjeel Memon is accused of more than six billion rupees corruption case while heading the Sindh Information Ministry—INP

