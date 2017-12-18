‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ opens on Wednesday

The inauguration ceremony of the Second Invention to Innovation Summit Sindh, organised by the University of Karachi will be held on Wednesday (December 20) at HEJ Auditorium, an official of the institution said on Sunday.

The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, will be the chief guest. Vice Chancellor KU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan will preside over the event, while Director ORIC KU Prof. Dr. Majid Mumtaz will present the welcome address.

Speakers of the first day include CEO Institute of Research Promotion Abid H.K. Shinwari, President FPCCI Zubair Tufail, President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Tariq Malik, VC Sindh University Prof. Dr. Fateh M. Burfat, VC Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Chairman Pakistan Council for Science and Technology, Dr. Anwar ul Hasan Gilani and Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Dr. Muhammad Ashraf.

Closing Ceremony of the summit will be held on Dec 21 at 4:30 pm at Arts Auditorium, KU. VC KU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan will preside occasion while Chairman PSF Dr. Muhammad Ashraf will be the chief guest.—APP

