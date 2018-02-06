Intruder shot for trying to enter Iran presidency

Tehran

Iranian security forces shot and wounded a man who tried to enter the president’s office in central Tehran by force on Monday, local media reported.

“An individual wearing a shroud tried to push through the doors of the president’s office and was warned by security guards,” Tehran’s deputy governor for security Mohsen Nasj-Hamedani told the Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

“The person was prevented from going further and was wounded by police gunshots,” Nasj-Hamedani said, adding that authorities were trying to determine the individual’s identity and motive. Tasnim reported it had received phone calls from witnesses saying the man was carrying a machete.

Some ultra-conservative activists in Iran wear shrouds during protests against the West or to denounce perceived insults to Islam, as a symbol of their determination to defend a cause to the death.—AFP