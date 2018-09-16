Introduction of mother language in early education system stressed

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has spoken out his mind for using the diversified advantages of the province, the baseline for rapid growth and realistic well-being of the people. There will be a shift from irregular economy to the regular economy in the province.

He was talking to Shehzad Roy, National Good Will Ambassador for United Nation on Drugs and Crime Pakistan who called on him at CM House Peshawar. He brought to the notice of Chief Minister the issue of drug prevention in educational institutions in KP, innovative ideas for introduction of early education in mother language and promotion of tourism related activities in the province.

The government, CM said, has made dozens of legislations in its previous tenure for transparency, corruption free governance, expeditious dispensation of justice and prominent among them is the law against ice and other life threatening drugs. His government would discourage child abuse and facilitate the spiral of silence for those who could not speak out about their problems and in the process becomes isolates in the society.

We have concerns about the ice drug in our educational institutions and he had already directed for drastic steps to eliminate it. Mahmood Khan assured to work on the lines identified and followed by the developed nations for the quality education in the province. Quality will be the only yard stick in our whole educational reforms initiatives and there would be no compromise on it. We are aware of our weaknesses in the system of education and we have already planned how to overcome these weaknesses. The government would create concrete connectivity, where missing, to overhaul the education system so that it could compete any educational system of international standard. The government intervention at all stages will be visible.

The Chief Minister assured that his government has the wherewithal to lead this province towards sustained economic growth adding that tourism, energy and mineral resources would be the mainstay of the future economy of this province. His government would not only welcome the investors but would facilitate them guaranteeing their investment to pay them back and that would also lead this province and its people towards prosperity.

Shehzad Roay assured that the UN would help out the provincial government for the capacity building, force raising and especially trained unit to deal with the issues such as ice drug narcotics and issues in social welfare department. He talk about his trust ‘Zindigi’ working for reforming the public sector educational institutions adding that the model introduced by Zindigi could be replicated in strengthening the educational system of the province, the model will include the replication of early education in the mother tongue, easy skills of learning, teachers trainings, making the KP as a launching pad for the whole of the country, provision of free books and involving the international philanthropists in the quality education of the province.

