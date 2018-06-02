Introducing OPPO F7 Youth

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

OPPO, the Smartphone brand enjoyed by young people around the world, Friday launched F7 Youth. Lavishly crafted for young users to enjoy the beauty of technology, the Smartphone features highly rated AI Beauty 2.0 Technology as well as a Super Full Screen. F7 Youth is available in two stunning colors: Sunrise Red and Diamond Black and will be available across country through offline stores. Mr. George Long, CEO, OPPO Pakistan say, “We are pleased to introduce the OPPO F7 Youth with a groundbreaking AI Beauty 2.0 Technology and super lavish full screen. With meticulous team work and industrious intelligence involved, OPPO strives for excellence and always satisfies technological necessities of its users. We provide the opportunity to experience the real beauty in you with OPPO F7 youth edition like never before”.