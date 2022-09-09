Intra-day update: Rupee’s free fall continues; loses Rs4 in interbank

Islamabad: The Pakistani rupee continued its free fall against the US dollar as it lost more than Rs4 during intr-day trading on Friday.

As of 12:00 pm, the rupee was trading at 229.50, a depreciation of Rs4.08 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

The fall of the rupee continued for the sixth consecutive session.

During the last two sessions, the local currency lost Rs2 in each session against the greenback.

All you need to know about Pakistan, IMF deal

The fall of the rupee also comes contrary to analysts’ expectations who thought of a better PKR-to-USD value after the IMF deal.

According to a weekly report published on Thursday on the status of forex reserves by the State Bank of Pakistan, as of September 2, the SBP-held reserves increased by $1.1 billion to reach $8.799 billion from $7.69 billion recorded on August 26.

Major relief as SBP-held forex reserves go up by $1.1 billion; thanks to IMF tranche

This is an intraday update.