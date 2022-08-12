Intra-day update: Rupee’s flight against US dollar continues

Karachi: The Pakistan Rupee extended its flight against the US dollar for the ninth consecutive session as it further gained Rs 4.38 against the greenback to trade at Rs214.49 against the US dollar in the interbank market during intra-day trade on Friday.

In the open market, the dollar declined by Rs 2 and was being traded between Rs212 to Rs213.

On Thursday, the State Bank said that the local currency closed at 218.88 after appreciating 1.38pc.

The improvement in the market, according to analysts, is driven by clarity on the deal between Pakistan and the IMF, whose executive board is set to meet later in August.

Shrinking forex reserves

The rupee’s recovery comes amid the shrinking forex reserves, which further dipped to the lowest level since October 2019.

In alarming news, the State Bank of Pakistan notified that the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan fell below $8 billion and clocked in at $7.83 billion – the lowest since October 2019.

According to the weekly report on forex reserves published by the SBP, the total forex reserves held by the Central bank plunged to $555 million as of August 5, 2022, from $8.385 billion as of July 29 – an alarming 6.7pc drop.

During the same period under review, the net reserves held by the commercial banks also dropped by $92.5 million to $5.731billion from $5.823 billion.

Cumulatively, the total foreign exchange reserves dipped by $648 million to $13,561 from $14,209 during the period week ended on August 5.

The SBP, in a statement, said the reduction in the reserves of Pakistan was due to external debt payments.

“Debt repayments are expected to moderate during the next three weeks of this month,” the central bank said. “In fact, around three-fourths of debt servicing for the month of August was concentrated during the first week.”

This is an intra-day market update.