Intra-day update: Rupee touches all-time low against US dollar

Islamabad: Continuing its downward spiral, the Pakistani rupee crossed the all-time low of Rs239.94 during intra-day trading on Wednesday.

The rupee was being quoted at Rs240 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

The fall of the PKR has continued despite receiving a $1.16 billion loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month. The rupee has continued to spiral down the hole and has yet to see a positive session this month.

Experts say the country’s borrowing needs are expected to increase in the wake of massive devastation caused by flash floods, which will also drive up the import bill.

