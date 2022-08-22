Intra-day update: KSE-100 loses 400 points

Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange seems to have received a hit due to political uncertainty, as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost more than 400 points in the early session on Monday.

At around 10:30 am, the benchmark KSE-100 index was hovering around 42,926 after a drop of nearly 400 points.

The uncertainty in the market is caused after an FIR was lodged against PTI Chairman Imran Khan on terror grounds.

Imran Khan was booked on Sunday under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally a day ago.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station on Saturday under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally at F-9 park a day ago, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address. The FIR reproduced the PTI chairman’s comments where he spoke about the female judge and the Islamabad police officials.

This is an intra-day update.