Intra-African Trade Fair Promoting African economic exchange and integration

Algeria will become the epicenter of African trade from September 4 to 10, in the 4th edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF)2025.

More than a mere economic gathering, this event symbolizes Algeria’s unwavering continental ambition-one that the nation is determined to fully embrace, and exceeds the scope of a conventional economic exhibition.

In a constantly evolving geopolitical context where shifting balances redefine Africa’s priorities, the organization of this fair in Algiers, and it is a unique opportunity to showcase its capacity to align economic aspirations with logistical expertise and forward-thinking diplomacy.

The IATF 2025 is a strategic occasion for Algeria to reaffirm its place within the African economic sphere and to project a revitalized image of its productive capabilities.It aims to elevate intra-African cooperation to a structural level, yielding tangible outcomes in terms of trade facilitation and deeper integration into the continent’s commercial momentum.Yet, this continental fair goes well beyond the framework of a trade exhibition—it represents a critical milestone in the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The political commitment surrounding the event is a testament to the Algerian authorities’ resolve to make the IATF a structural success that serves the cause of regional integration, and to transform the fair into a lever for sustainable economic diversification and a cornerstone of Algeria’s strategic repositioning.

This dynamic follows the historic continuity of Algeria’s commitment to African unity. Since gaining independence, the country has distinguished itself by actively supporting liberation movements and consistently engaging in a diplomacy that champions continental causes. Algeria’s leading role within the African Union and its election to head numerous AU bodies are a direct reflection of this legacy—legitimizing Algiers as the host city of a continental event eagerly anticipated by entrepreneurs and economic experts alike.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, unwavering in his Pan-African convictions, has consistently worked to strengthen political alignment across the continent. His vision is rooted in active solidarity, mutual support in facing common challenges, and, above all, a clear economic ambition-initiating a new growth dynamic powered by Africa’s internal capacities and driven by intra-African trade.The slogan “Africa for Africans,” which served as a foundational pillar of Pan-Africanism since the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), was first proclaimed from Algiers. It is no coincidence that today’s pursuit of African economic renewal is once again anchored in this land of resistance and revolutionary fervor.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s strategy is underpinned by a long-term vision: the diversification of the national economy, the intensification of African partnerships, and a firmly stated intention to break free from asymmetrical economic relations.This bold approach finds tangible expression in the organization of this Pan-African fair, which many experts view as a vital instrument for promoting commercial exchange across a market estimated at over $3 trillion.

Algeria is mobilizing all necessary resources to ensure that the IATF 2025 becomes a benchmark event-a strategic turning point in Algeria’s economic projection across the African continent, aligned with the aspirations of its peoples. By hosting this major gathering, Algiers is not merely assuming the role of host; it is actively translating into reality a shared vision for the future, grounded in enduring and robust trade relations.

This upcoming event will mark far more than an economic or diplomatically symbolic occasion —Algiers will embody a collective determination to deepen economic cooperation, driven by political will, as reaffirmed by Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and Chairman of the advisory board of this exhibition. Within the span of a single week, Algiers will reconnect with its destiny as a great African capital, laden with historical significance and the enduring hope of African unity.

At a time when the continent is seeking new foundations, the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers emerges as a beacon of exchange, ambition, and reciprocity.